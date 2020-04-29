Columnists

Pupils need to return to safe schools

By Sowetan - 29 April 2020 - 07:18
There is no indication yet of what practical protective measures schools and other education institutions would be required to take when schools reopen, the writer says.
There is no indication yet of what practical protective measures schools and other education institutions would be required to take when schools reopen, the writer says.
Image: Pixabay

This week, cabinet ministers responsible for education are expected to tell us when and how schools and universities are likely to re-open.

On Monday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga and her higher education counterpart Blade Nzimande postponed a scheduled briefing, saying they needed more time to align with other interventions that were to be taken by the National Command Council later this week.

Presumably the postponement is also to give time for further consultations with teacher unions in particular, who have raised questions about safety measures to be taken in schools.

A leaked draft plan by the basic education department indicated that the government was considering to resume schooling in a phased approach with matric pupils going back first, followed in staggered fashion by other grades.

However, there is no indication yet of what practical protective measures schools and other education institutions would be required to take when schools reopen.

What we know is that parents and schools are anxious, and rightfully so.

Although some have used online learning portals to mitigate the impact of the lockdown, the fact is that many pupils have lost out on at least five weeks (and counting) of schooling which will likely have a huge impact on the success of their academic year.

Equally, reopening schools prematurely and with no concrete protective plans in place will have devastating health implications not only on those in the school community, but on their families back home.

At some point schools will reopen.

By the time they do, the government and its stakeholders must have seriously considered how to practically implement healthcare principles of hygiene social distancing, proactive disease monitoring.

This task is even more urgent in SA with too many of our schools in townships and rural areas structurally unable to meet these requirements.

We need appropriate intervention across the board to ensure that none of our schools, teachers or pupils are put at risk because of inadequate planning and poor implementation.

Ministers delay decision on return to schools, tertiary education

Students and school pupils are still in the dark about their schooling as the update by both ministers of higher education & training Blade ...
News
1 day ago

Make sure it's safe or we won't go back to school: teachers' union

The government must provide cloth masks, hand sanitisers and thermal scanners before schools are allowed to reopen, says the Suid-Afrikaanse ...
News
12 hours ago

Holomisa coordinates R700k PPE towards Eastern Cape's fight against Covid-19

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has handed over R702,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to heath care centres, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid-19 fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X