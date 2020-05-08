Women are still under siege in SA

In February, Nolundi Dondolo broke up with her boyfriend Themba Ndlovu.

He refused to let go.

She asked her family to intervene to get him to accept her decision.

On Tuesday, a family meeting was held at her Katlehong home on the East Rand.

He still would not accept the rejection.

After the meeting, Ndlovu left the family's main house and followed her into her backyard room.

He shot at her and missed. She ran out and he followed her to the street.

In front of her mother, he shot her twice in the head and then turned the gun on himself.

The tragedy is an all too familiar one in this country.

Every year statistics are bandied about which tell a painful and frightening story of women under siege from their partners - men who supposedly love them.