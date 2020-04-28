What's the price of Cuban help?

We welcome the deployment of more than 200 Cuban doctors to our country this week to assist to contain the spread of Covid-19. With SA due to ease up on the lockdown as some industries return to work next week, we need all the help we can get.

SA was one of 22 countries that requested help from Cuba, which has sent over 1300 medical specialists to assist in the fight against Covid-19 in African countries, the Caribbean and Italy, which was ravaged by the virus.

The communist state has the world's highest ratio of doctors to population, and according to Reuters, it is renowned for its focus on prevention and community-based primary healthcare, and its preparedness to fight pandemics.

"The advantage of Cuba is that they are a community health model, one that we would like to use," health minister Zweli Mkhize was quoted saying by our sister publication, TimesLIVE.

It was not a surprise that one of the countries Cuban healthcare workers were sent to assist was SA, as the two countries have a special relationship. Havana helped SA in the fight against apartheid - a mission which resulted in their soldiers dying in Angola during the Struggle.