Continued alcohol ban inconsistent with global trends, says liquor industry

The local liquor industry says it’s concerned that SA's ban on alcohol during the lockdown is inconsistent with the global approach.

According to the SA Liquor Brandowners' Association (Salba), SA remains one of the few countries in the world that continues to prohibit all sales of alcoholic beverages during lockdown, with more developing economies abandoning the initial prohibition approach.

Sibani Mngadi, spokesperson for Salba,said the country continues to suffer severe revenue losses and a potential long-term negative impact on the economy as a result of the lockdown.