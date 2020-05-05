Thulani Malinga's WBC belt was not original one

Uninformed individuals unfairly attacked us for an article published last week regarding the history of the WBC belt.

They accused us of omitting Thulani Malinga, who was the first local boxer to win the WBC belt when he dethroned Nigel Benn as the super-middleweight champion in the UK in 1996.

It was disturbing that some of the criticism came from renowned boxing personalities you would expect to know better.

The positive, though, is that Jose Sulaiman jnr, the WBC president, thanked the people's paper for a wonderful report.

To put matters into perspective, Malinga, who was trained by Nick Durandt and Elias Tshabalala, was indeed the first South African to win it.

That was the slightly smaller WBC belt but it was more beautiful than the original one, which was a black leather or satin belt with a silver medallion that had the weight division written on it.

There was another belt late in the 1970s with the Adidas logo on it.