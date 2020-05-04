Car dealer sold me a dud - buyer

A KwaZulu-Natal car dealer, KZNcars.co.za, is accused of selling a vehicle with a fake disc and later took back the car and kept both the purchase amount and the vehicle after promising to refund the buyer.

Siphosenkosi Gqweta, 30, said on March 7 he sported a second-hand Mercedes-Benz which was advertised for sale on KZNcars.co.za internet for R90,000.

He said he later visited the car dealer to view the vehicle but was unable to test drive it after sales person, Rufus Thomas, allegedly told him that its battery was flat because the car had not been driven for a long time.

"I was also told that the car was never involved in an accident and had no defects. I was urged to sign the offer to purchase which I did," Gqweta said.

A day later, Gqweta, a father of four, said he deposited R85,000 which was part of his provident fund payout after he had resigned from his previous employment in January.

On March 9, he went to collect the car, but there were no keys to open it or test drive it and the dealer had to use a locksmith's service to open it, Gqweta told Consumer Line.

"Before calling the locksmiths they opened the car from its bonnet, took pictures and later filled it with petrol before delivering it," he said.