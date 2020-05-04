Mixed messages confusing

A cursory read of the Sunday press yesterday suggests that our courts are about to get very busy in the next few days.

There appears to be a groundswell of opposition to many of the regulations imposed by the national lockdown in its current form.

From the tobacco industry, education bodies and the DA, lawyers have been briefed to challenge the government's decisions communicated last week.

Bolstering this legal challenge is no doubt the government's own clumsy handling of its message in the last few days.

At one point, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tobacco could be sold.

Days later that decision was revoked, causing uproar from an industry that contributes billions of rand to the GDP.