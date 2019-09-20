Race not the only issue in the chic world of fashion

For as long as it's been mainstream, hip hop music has notoriously been a big brag fest. From ballin' in the boldest bling to buying babes, hip hop knows no bounds in material acquisition. Even when it borders on objectification.

In 2011, Kanye West and Jay-Z decided it would be a good time to reflect on their own personal ascension with the award-winning Ni**as in Paris. The rap track, which also samples hip hop legend Notorious B.I.G, reflects on a moment in which they realised their position of influence in juxtaposition with their access to affluence in the city of love.

Something justified in the line if you escaped what I've escaped, you'd be in Paris getting f***ed up too.

I could not help but be reminded of this song when the news of Riky Rick meeting Tommy Hilfiger had many in a tizzy.