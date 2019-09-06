Thango Ntwasa | How hip-hop culture is saving fashion

Local fashion designer Thebe Magugu was awarded the iconic LVMH prize, a monumental achievement that will see him shine next to previous winners who are now at the helm of design houses such as Dior and Louis Vuitton.

With SA Fashion Week's autumn/winter show just around the corner, it is a little sad that A-listers with immense buying power and social influence scarcely attend the front row of the biannual event.

In the US this is not a reality, especially among the hip-hop fraternity, which has become a force in the fashion world.

As hip-hop ascended to the mainstream so did the wallets of its talents. Young kids of the ghetto could aspire to the image of wealth they often saw in the media.

If designer boxers weren't bulging out of Calvin Klein jeans, it was about carrying bigger bling and bolder prints on your Balenciaga.

To any fashion lover, designs on the runway can be an artistic, visual journey. For the layman it's bizarre and unwearable. Yet stars like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams were not afraid to take fashion risks with clothes you could find on the ramp. They also started getting involved in fashion, as per Pharrell's Millionaire sunglasses with Louis Vuitton.