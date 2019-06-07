We need to sell more SA stories to the world other than Mandela and crime

When I mention the United States of America, what springs to mind? I find myself thinking of movies old and new: from Gone with the Wind to Twelve Years a Slave; from Casablanca, to The Bourne Identity.

Yes, when I think of America I think of the music - everything from old-school Dixieland jazz to Bruce Springsteen's rock howls; from Aretha Franklin's soul sound, to Nicki Minaj's in your face hip-hop taunts. I find myself thinking of its best writers, ranging from James Baldwin to Angela Thomas of The Hate U Give.

When I think of France, I think high fashion, romance and the Eiffel Tower.

When I think of England I think of the Buckingham Palace and great football.

When I think of Germany, I think of BMW and good beer, and Kant and Goethe, and other philosophers.

In other words, when we think of many influential parts of the world we think of culture, first and foremost. For culture manifests itself through the books, movies, music, fashion, food that great nations produce.

This question of how a nation leaves an indelible mark on the world occurred to me when I was in Norway last week.