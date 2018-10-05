Riky Rick's unisex bags take London by storm

"As a kid I was borrowing my mother's clothes and nobody noticed because they still looked good.

"Now people are more accepting of us borrowing styles from the opposite sex.

"It's liberating to wear a piece of women's clothing or women's perfume. We realise the borders are being broken down."

The fluid collection was unveiled at the Frieze Art Week in London on Wednesday night.

The collection featured a range of cross-body bags, pouches and belts made out of ostrich leather in shades of red, green, beige and black. They were all tanned by local artisans in the Western Cape.

"Most bags made for men are very practical, so what I wanted to create was pieces that stand out just like for females," he explains.

"I chose materials and colours that pop to grab people's attention. Laduma did a great job at finding the right blends and shapes as well."