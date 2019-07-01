Entrepreneurs to know from this year’s Basha Uhuru

The curtain may have fallen for this year’s Basha Uhuru Youth Festival which was held at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg this past week but that won’t be stopping any of the young minds who dominated the space.

While festival goers were treated to a number of activities including music, poetry and art, the event was also a home to a number of entrepreneurs.

From food to fashion, here are some young burgeoning business minds who took part at Basha Uhuru:

Pattern Nation

If their colourful designs don’t catch your attention then it’s their approach to fashion that will. PatternNation is a collaborative and inclusive platform founded by Canadian designer Cyd Eva and Durban hip-hop icon CostaBesta. Through their creations, the pair create a space of inclusivity for the LGBTI+ community as well as people of colour to facilitate cross-cultural sharing through art.

Home of the Bean

The brainchild of savvy couple, Leroy and Itumeleng Kgopa, Home of the Bean is a mobile coffee business with an equal focus on educational charity as well. Based in Maboneng, Home of the Bean also offers its customers an experience in learning about the coffee-making journey.