Riky Rick King of swag eyes big break
Accolades galore - and still rapper Riky Rick feels his big break hasn't come.
Fans were tearful when he announced earlier this year that he was taking a break from the music industry.
But he has come back with a banger, MaCoins, just in time for the festive season.
He was also announced as one of the new judges on MNet's The Voice SA next to Lira and host Anele Mdoda.
And the queens of fashions rightfully crowned him with the Most Stylish Male award at the Feather Awards on Thursday.
Auditions for the singing contest kick off next weekend and the rapper says his role is to unearth and design SA's new hero.
"My game plan is a secret for now . I will reveal however, that I think to get the best out of the talent you have to push them hard, but have fun as well."
He is confident that he has the right mix of elements to bring out the best in the contestants and admits that he can himself hit a few high notes.
"I'm no Luther Vandross, but I can hit some notes when the weather is good," says Riky Rick.
He was born Rikhado Makhado in KwaMashu, Durban and grew up in Austria. He tells us that he is not only a rapper but is also skilled as an actor, writer and producer.
He explains that he was recording his own music with his friends and soon decided to take up rapping as a career.
"Music has always been part of my life, but I really got into it at varsity. I think when I mixed kwaito and hip-hop things started going really well, but I still feel like that big break is still on the way," he says.
Even bigger than the respect he receives in rap circles is the respect he's given for his fashion sense, style and influence.
He continues to challenge the status quo of what a rapper should look and dress like. He surprises all with his quirky choices, often initially ridiculed, only to be later followed.
His choice of attire is never predictable as he has sported skirts to tailored suits, boldly designed shoes and eccentric masks.
Riky Rick credits his love for opulent fashion to his upbringing abroad, being exposed to luxury brands - but never being able to afford everything he desired. He was however a sneaker head and kept up to date with trends and is passionate about supporting local.
"Confidence is the key to fashion. Without confidence, I wouldn't even try half the outfits I've rocked. Locally, I'm with Rich Mnisi, Wanda Lephoto and many others."
The 31-year-old family man hints that he may launch his own line of clothing soon.