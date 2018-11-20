Riky Rick King of swag eyes big break

Accolades galore - and still rapper Riky Rick feels his big break hasn't come.

Fans were tearful when he announced earlier this year that he was taking a break from the music industry.

But he has come back with a banger, MaCoins, just in time for the festive season.

He was also announced as one of the new judges on MNet's The Voice SA next to Lira and host Anele Mdoda.

And the queens of fashions rightfully crowned him with the Most Stylish Male award at the Feather Awards on Thursday.

Auditions for the singing contest kick off next weekend and the rapper says his role is to unearth and design SA's new hero.

"My game plan is a secret for now . I will reveal however, that I think to get the best out of the talent you have to push them hard, but have fun as well."

He is confident that he has the right mix of elements to bring out the best in the contestants and admits that he can himself hit a few high notes.

"I'm no Luther Vandross, but I can hit some notes when the weather is good," says Riky Rick.

He was born Rikhado Makhado in KwaMashu, Durban and grew up in Austria. He tells us that he is not only a rapper but is also skilled as an actor, writer and producer.

He explains that he was recording his own music with his friends and soon decided to take up rapping as a career.