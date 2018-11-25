AKA coughs up to keep bling watch

The financial domino effect from the demise of a company jointly owned by hip-hop juggernaut AKA and his business partner continued in dramatic fashion this week.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, dramatically saved his shiny Rolex watch when he paid an outstanding debt of R150000 on it from his pocket.

The watch was presented to him by his former business partner at the now defunct Beam Group, Prince "Costinyo" Nyembe, in December last year.

AKA and Nyembe decided to go their separate ways in August and the rapper was not aware the so-called gift was bought using the company's name until the jewellers wanted to repossess it this week.

Sunday World reported last week how the company's fall affected staff who have not been paid their full salaries since September.It was also alleged that what broke the camel's back was when AKA discovered his partner bought a flashy Maserati worth almost R1m using the company's finances.

As if that was not enough, the Fela in Versace hitmaker was shocked this week to receive an e-mail that his diamond Rolex watch was going to be repossessed on Wednesday if he did not settle a R166000 debt on it.

