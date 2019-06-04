Jay-Z is the first billionaire rapper

"Ain't no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute." That's what Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, rapped in 2017.

Little did we know that rapper and businessman was speaking things into existence.

On Monday Forbes magazine broke the news that the rapper's fortune "conservatively totals $1bn, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire – and the first hip-hop artist to do so."

The report attributes Jay-Z's first billion to him being a fashion trendsetter, a streaming music mogul, a sports management company owner and being married to Beyoncé Knowles.

This is in reference to the couple's numerous collaborations.