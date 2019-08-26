S Mag

IN PICTURES | Five of our favourite looks from #BlackGirlsRock Awards

By Tswelopele Maputla - 26 August 2019 - 12:58
AUGUST 25: Angela Bassett and Debra Martin Chase attend Black Girls Rock 2019 Hosted By Niecy Nash at NJPAC on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BET

Last night, our favourite black girls gathered at the New Jersey Performing Arts Centre for the annual Black Girls Rock awards. The ceremony was a celebration of black women slaying in their different fields and of course melanin was poppin and the drip overflowing.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by When they see us actress, Niecy Nash and honoured the likes of Angela Bassett, Ciara and Regina King.

Although everyone looked exquisite, we've rounded up five of our favourite looks. 

Niecy Nash 

The host with the most, Niecy Nash, stunned on the red carpet with this pink power suit. Nothing says you’re a powerful woman like a bright, perfectly fitting pant suit. We love how the figure belt accentuates her bust and adds more sass to the look.

Angela Bassett

Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BET

Angela Bassett never misses the mark when it comes to fashion. The 61-year old actress is “black don’t crack” personified. This silver jumpsuit is the perfect balance of playful and sophisticated, much like Bassett’s personality !

Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BET

We can all agree that brown skin girls look majestic in metallics and Jessie Woo's gold number was proof. The Love and hip hop: Miami star snatched our wigs in this asymmetrical dress that hugs her in all the right places. 

Ebonee Davis

Image: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BET

Model and activist Ebonee Davis looked effortlessly chic in this red slip dress. And we don’t think anything says summertime-fine quite like it. We love how she paired her look with some cowry shells – bringing marine vibes to the red carpet.

Lala Milan

Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for BET

The puffy sleeve is in this season and Boomerang actress Lala Milan is well aware of this. The star made a bold statement in this printed mermaid dress and we love how the prints on her dress give the illusion that they're following her frame! 

