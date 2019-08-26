IN PICTURES | Five of our favourite looks from #BlackGirlsRock Awards

Last night, our favourite black girls gathered at the New Jersey Performing Arts Centre for the annual Black Girls Rock awards. The ceremony was a celebration of black women slaying in their different fields and of course melanin was poppin and the drip overflowing.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by When they see us actress, Niecy Nash and honoured the likes of Angela Bassett, Ciara and Regina King.

Although everyone looked exquisite, we've rounded up five of our favourite looks.