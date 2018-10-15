Riky Rick's 'skirt' gets viewers flapping

Fresh off the runway and straight to the stage, real men wear skirts.

That's the tune that rapper Riky Rick was singing when he rocked a knitted knee-length skirt - correction ibheshu - during his performance of I Can't Believe It on SABC1 show Live Amp on Friday night.

His gender-bending sartorial choice has sparked polarising debate on social media, with some even questioning his sexuality.

"If women can wear trousers, then men can wear skirts. Gqoka wena [Wear it] Riky Rick. Myekeni [Leave him alone]," one woman reacted on Twitter.

"Bro. You are a good singer but fire your fashion team . What is it in a skirt that says gangster?" one male user posted on Twitter.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, the hip-hop hitmaker who has never shied away from pushing fashion boundaries, remained unbothered by the mixed reaction over his wardrobe, and people questioning his sexuality.

Rick and his wife Bianca are the proud parents of two boys.

"I'm very comfortable in my skin and in what I decide to wear. I'm aware that the feedback is something I'll never be able to control," Rick said.

"Being called gay because of my fashion choices has been happening for many years, and it will never change the way I view fashion."