3 exciting local acts to look out for at Afropunk Joburg

Afropunk Joburg released its line up last night with Cranes in the Sky singer Solange announced as the headlining act.

The annual festival which includes live music, fashion and art will be held on the 30th and 31st of December at Constitution Hill.

Fans of the festival will remember that Solange was billed to perform two years ago, but controversially did not honour the occasion due to an "illness".

Despite this, die-hard fans were bursting with excitement on social media.

Other big-name stars announced as part of the line-up were Adorn singer, Miguel, rapper GoldLink and singer Masego.

GoldLink and Masego are also no strangers to disappointing local fans, both having failed to show up for previous SA performances.

Goldlink was due to perform at the popular Rocking the Daisies late last year, but also unfortunately fell "ill" days short of the performance.

Masego left fans stranded the day before a Flying Fish event when he reportedly missed his flight due to "unforeseen circumstances".

With so much uncertainty around the reliability of the international acts, we rounded up three local acts you can still look forward to...even if your faves don't show.

Darkie Fiction

Darkie Fiction is a duo made up of rapper Kat Daddy and singer Yoza Mnyanda. Their debut EP, Sobabini: Mzansi Evolution earned them a spot as Apple Music South Africa’s Spotlight Artist of the Month in August of 2018.

The proudly South African duo’s sound is influenced by kwaito, afro-funk, neo-soul and hip-hop. Kat Daddy and Yoza have performed at Design Indaba and Oppikoppi among other events.