Building a nation through sneaker exchange

Distinctive sneakers have always been the cool kid uniform, more so now than ever. And it is without a doubt that "kicks", as they’re sometimes called, have become part of the urban black culture experience.

A person who knows the sneakers' cultural significance and is a major part of it is Tebogo Mogola, senior creative manager for Viacom South Africa and co-director of the Sneaker Exchange (SXC).

The SXC has been a fixture on sneakerheads calendars since its inception in 2015. The exchange started when Mogola and his friend Zaid Osman, the founder of the festival, realised their personal collections could be swapped and exchanged. They then decided to turn this into an event which has since become a huge success.

Those attending the event get to experience music, fashion and the company of like-minded people. Big brands like Nike and Puma showcase their latest releases and people are able to buy sneakers at special rates. Young designers also get the platform to showcase their merchandise and festival goers can also exchange their prized sneakers with other attendees.