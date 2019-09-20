Skinny Sbu Socks goes sporty

Celebrity businessman Sibusiso Ngwenya, known for his menswear accessory label Skinny Sbu Socks, says he has cleaned up his act.

This follows a roller-coaster year that left the 28-year-old on the verge of a mental breakdown. At the peak of the mayhem last year, he went on a TV rant and consulted with a psychiatric clinic.

"Initially, the news broke and then I went on Twitter. People were saying 'you are arrogant, entitled and crazy'. Then I started to feel like that," he says. "I went off social media and realised how blessed I am in my personal life. For a while, maybe two weeks, I did think that I'm going insane. So I went in for a session with a doctor about my mental state. They were like, 'you are not crazy, get off social media'.

"Then I started doing basic things, like gardening. I got over myself. I thought I was the best thing in the world."

Ngwenya says fame and fortune combined with the late-night partying and women came with a high price.

"I have the maturity for this thing now. I couldn't enjoy the fame and fortune because it was too big for me," he says. "Now I know where my money is. It's no longer just about the girls and alcohol. It feels great, not everyone gets a second chance. People go on drugs and stuff, I came out clean."