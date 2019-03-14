Why transparency is needed in vetting candidates for elections

The Independent Electoral Commission deadline for the registration of parties and submission of candidate lists came and went yesterday.

The selection of individuals to appear on party lists is the prerogative of political parties. Parties may decide on the internal processes that they undertake to make their selections. And the processes for the appointing of candidates onto lists varies from party to party.

Although voters do not vote for candidates directly but for parties, ultimately it is the voters who ensure the candidates' election as MPs and members of provincial legislatures.

After the submission of party lists, voters will have the opportunity to scrutinise the lists and ask whether those contained in these represent the agenda, aspirations and values they would like to see in parliament and legislatures.

The IEC must publish party lists in the Government Gazette, publicise them in the media and make copies available for inspection at all its offices, in accordance with the electoral act.

They can evaluate whether they have the skills set, competence, backgrounds and commitment to realise the vision necessary to take the country forward through the legislative mandate.

Voters' responsibility to know who the individuals on party lists are and the numeric positions they occupy on those lists should not be underplayed.

These are the people who will determine how effective parliament is in fulfilling its mandate to hold the executive arm of government to account. This is the constitutional mandate given to parliament.

But the tension between this constitutional obligation and the political imperative of elected representatives to toe the party line was not made clearer than during the wrangle over security upgrades at Nkandla (former president Jacob Zuma's private residence).

This, as well as other scandals regarding the influence of the Gupta family over the former president that led to the public protector's recommendation of a commission into state capture, led to numerous motions of no confidence in Zuma.

During one such motion, a challenge arose regarding the powers of the National Assembly speaker to allow for a secret ballot.