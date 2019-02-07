EFF needs huge tax base for its aim of expanded state spending

"Our land and jobs now" is the EFF's clarion call as it marches ahead to contest the 2019 elections.

"Now" is the operative word which gives the young party the edge. The EFF has wisely read the mood of the country which has become impatient for change.

Its 2019 election manifesto contains ambitious proposals that show the EFF to be the epitome of responsive leadership right on the pulse of the kind of change ordinary people want and a collection of over-enthusiastic daydreamers, all at once.

Policy innovations - a phrase used to describe the EFF's policies - include the well-known expropriation of land without compensation as well as proposals like the creation of special economic zones to promote industrialisation, doubling social grants for the poor, eliminating the provincial sphere of government to improve service delivery, and making the National Prosecuting Authority a chapter 9 institution.

These proposals are a response to the EFF's diagnosis of the challenges hamstringing SA's development and transformation.

Chief among these is failed land redistribution and the consistently high levels of joblessness since the ANC took power in 1994.

"It is our considered view that the political changeover in 1994 did not bring true liberation. It was a bluff which continues to subject black people to economic and social apartheid."

This is how EFF leader Julius Malema sums up the conditions in SA today in his foreword.