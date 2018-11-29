The governing party faces its biggest test yet in 2019 elections

Developments of past weeks and months should have made it clear to most that we need to disabuse ourselves of analysing politics as a quest to discover the saints and the saviours among us. This is an exercise as futile as searching for flying unicorns.

Across the political landscape and party colours, there are some worrying trends that are a warning to the country's electorate that there is no other time to be more vigilant about the choices it makes than now.

Given that the contest is really between the big three - ANC, DA and EFF - it is apt to cast the spotlight on them. No disrespect to smaller parties. The intricacies of state capture are unraveling at the Zondo commission, painting the picture of a conflicted and compromised governing party.

ANC leaders and functionaries have been caught up in the web of manipulating state machinery to serve narrow interests whose only purpose is to plunder state coffers.

Revelations outside of the commission, including the storm brewing around President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president at the party's 54th elective congress at Nasrec, are further diluting his "New Dawn", anti-graft image.

The EFF and DA have seized on this. However, they are also mired in their own crisis of credibility. Whether its EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu being implicated in VBS looting, or the DA having to face up to its own governance failings in municipalities and backlash over chief whip John Steenhuisen's lack of a post-matric qualification, the opposition is against the ropes.

The narrative that they are more desirable as an alternative to the ANC is not as easy a sell as it used to be.

That these issues are coming to light is good for the electorate. Voters can make decisions from an informed position, having the facts about the true character of each of the big three parties.