Is ANC's axe-wielding too late for image clean-up for 2019 polls?

As the ANC in the North West and Limpopo have acted decisively in sacking mayors linked to the looting of VBS Bank, it would seem the party is firmly committed to entrenching accountability.

Add to that, the national working committee's instruction to Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa - both culpable in the Life Esidimeni tragedy - to resign from the Gauteng provincial executive committee, signals a wave of change sweeping through the governing party.

This could yet be the self-correction that the party faithful, such as the party veterans, who stood up against former President Jacob Zuma, have been calling for.

The ANC should be given credit for this new trend of enforcing accountability that has also seen ministers such as former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba resigning.

The party can now surely claim that it is living up to the promise of a "new dawn" under Cyril Ramaphosa.

This marks sharp contrast from the principle of collective responsibility which the ANC's leadership used to justify its inaction against its former president Jacob Zuma, at the height of his scandals.