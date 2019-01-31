Agrizzi has removed any doubt as to value of the whistleblower

Angelo Agrizzi, former COO of Bosasa, has completed his marathon testimony at the state capture commission.

His representations have begun to flesh out more clearly the anatomy of corruption in SA.

That the state suffers from endemic corruption is public knowledge but much of what is known is conjecture.

Agrizzi's testimony thrusts the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority into the spotlight. And the question is whether these will pursue the allegations and bring criminal charges against those in government who have been implicated at the commission.

In Michela Wrong's hard-hitting tale It's Our Turn to Eat, about Kenyan whistleblower John Githongo, who blew the lid on corruption at the highest level of the Kibaki administration, she gives the following account: