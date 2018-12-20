State capture the worst betrayal of the country and its people

In 2018 state capture, the re-purposing of the state by public office bearers to serve narrow interests by forging corrupt relations with private individuals, has been unravelling in all its ugliness.

It is a sad tale of how a government infiltrated by corrupt individuals nearly succeeded in destroying SA's young democratic state.

That said, it is opportune that we consider the other side of this, which is a story of how the system of checks and balances embedded in the constitution has demonstrated its resilience. In particular, it is the tale of how the judiciary has withstood and even thwarted state capture machinations.

In a series of judgments, the courts have continued in the important task of confirming the legitimacy of institutional and political-legal framework that this democracy is built on.

Unsurprisingly, these involve former president Jacob Zuma who is at the centre of state capture being seen to have enabled those intent on capturing the state.

From upholding and affirming the powers of the public protector and the binding nature of its

remedial actions to declaring that in undermining and disregarding that institution Zuma had violated his oath of office, the judiciary has safeguarded the integrity and legitimacy of the constitutional democratic order.

In another precedent-setting judgment, the North Gauteng High Court ordered that the former president is liable for the legal costs of the more than a decade of litigation to avoid facing prosecution for corruption.

Zuma has made an art of using the courts in an attempt to scupper efforts at holding him to account for his role in the infamous arms deal corruption.

Having failed in his bid to have the charges against him dropped, he has ordered his legal team to argue for a permanent stay of prosecution.