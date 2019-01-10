Political parties' manifestos must show they have interests of citizens at heart

In his January 8 statement commemorating the ANC's 107th anniversary, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated his message of a party and a country undergoing renewal.

"As we mark the second January 8th celebration ., we can declare with confidence that both the ANC and the country have entered an era of renewal."

The question is whether this renewal will be reflected in the party's election manifesto to be launched at the weekend. He said the renewal is based on a two-pronged strategy.

One is cleaning up, ridding the party and state of unethical comrades who have brought the ANC into disrepute.

The other is taking the party to the people through the Thuma Mina campaign.

". we have more intensely reached out to communities, demonstrating the ANC's commitment to improving people's lives.

"[We] have worked hard to ensure greater consultation and engagement . on issues that affect their lives."

Although busting corruption and getting rid of unsavoury elements is a matter of grave importance requiring urgency, it is the second part of the strategy that demonstrates that the ANC is awake to the greatest threat to its continued dominance. The ANC has over the past two decades grown distant from its base.

It is, however, not enough that it has begun to reach out to the people on the ground to undertake a listening exercise. What matters is whether it will be responsive.

This is what all, critical thinking citizens should be asking as they scrutinise its manifesto, and those of other parties contesting the upcoming elections.