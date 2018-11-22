Malema's about-turn on Gordhan a tactic to drive wedge in the governing party

Their parliamentary antics ensured the party kept trending and consistently grabbed the headlines, allowing the EFF to drive the narrative on the rot within the state and the ANC.

The strategy held them in good stead.

Now that Zuma is out of the picture, the EFF has turned its attention to new targets. Currently, their campaign is to discredit Gordhan.

His testimony is set to be comprehensive in detailing the modus operandi of the Zuma/Gupta attempted takeover of the state. But the EFF would rather amplify an alleged "misrepresentation" by the minister.

The aim is to ensure he goes the way of Nhlanhla Nene who tripped and fell over his own contradictions.

Conscientious citizens should reflect critically on this latest antic.

It was Gordhan in 2016 who went out on a limb to confirm the suspicions and allegations of the Guptas' nefarious dealings when he exposed in an affidavit submitted to the high court in Pretoria that the Financial Intelligence Centre was at the time investigating about R7bn worth of suspicious transactions in the Guptas' bank account.