DA shoots itself in the foot with billboard aimed at hurting ANC

The DA has stoked controversy with its "the ANC is killing us" campaign billboard.

As has been the trend in past elections, the DA's strategy is to elevate its virtue and potential by highlighting the failings of the ANC.

If executed well, it is a solid campaign strategy for the official opposition party as it energises its base, agitates its opponent's base, while making a compelling case that just might sway the undecided voter.

By contrasting itself with the governing party, it hopes to appeal to voters growing increasingly disillusioned with the status quo.

But the DA has managed to turn what should have been a simple but effective campaign strategy into a contentious matter that distracts from its core message to the voter.

In a context where the ANC has had to concede its governance blunders and penchant for tolerating the unethical conduct of some of its senior leaders and public officials, there is much ammunition available to the DA to launch its attack.

The party has had many victories against the outgoing ANC administration.

Most notably, the DA can be credited for the precedent-setting judgments that affirmed the powers of the public protector and the president's obligation to uphold, respect and defend the constitution after challenging parliament's and the executives handling of the public protector's report on security upgrades at former president Jacob Zuma's private residence.

The DA painstakingly pursued court matters to reinstate corruption charges against the former president and was successful.