ANC running out of ideas about how to govern the country

The ANC has been in power for 25 years. Prolonged incumbency has made the party complacent and comfortable in the belief that it will continue to enjoy the privilege of governing.

Given that it has been in government since the dawn of democracy, the ANC is under greater pressure than any other party to keep coming up with something new with which to woo the electorate. This is because every five years, voters get to evaluate incumbents.

With every passing election, the 107-year-old liberation movement has fallen back on its record in government, replaying its achievements like a track on repeat.

Despite the change of guard at the party's electoral conferences, the reality is that its ideas remain the same, save for some tweaking here and there.

Rather than come up with a clear five-year plan with specific and realistic targets against which it can be evaluated, its 2019 election manifesto is long-winded, extending on promises that have been made before.

Ideally, it should have reflected on the extent to which it delivered on the commitments it made in its 2014 manifesto.

Instead, to paper over the disastrous preceding term, the manifesto dwells on the party's achievements going all the way back to the first administration.

The ANC is grappling with having to come up with novel solutions to governance and developmental challenges, which it has been central in creating - beyond the legacy of apartheid.

The party's manifestos demonstrate its strong belief that it is the anointed leader of society destined to deliver "a better life for all".