Make public office appointments openly

"A lack of transparency results in distrust and a deep sense of insecurity", these words, attributed to the Dalai Lama, aptly represent contemporary SA.

Although transparency is built into our system of checks and balances and various institutions, the reality is that it is not a value that has been internalised as core to our political culture.

Without transparency, accountability is a farce. However, it is not enough for transparency to be taken as a tick-box exercise.

Transparency means much more than the requirement to declare assets and personal financial dealings done by the executive and members of parliament as required by various ethics codes of conduct.

Transparency should be a public virtue embedded into characters of those who aspire to attain positions of leadership. Unfortunately, this virtue is sorely lacking.

It has taken the persistence and vigilance on the part of the media to bring the duplicity of officials and elected representatives to the fore.

The media has safeguarded and championed the cause of transparency - notwithstanding some of the lapses in judgement that have led some titles to fall prey to nefarious agendas. In the bigger scheme of things, the work of journalists has been invaluable.

For this reason society should not allow politicians to dictate to us how we should engage with those revelations that draw the curtain on their sordid interests and deeds.

It is not for the likes of the EFF to dictate to journalists what stories they should or should not pursue.