2019 polls will be a hard-sell for parties as they all have smallernyana skeletons

The scene is set for a stiff contest in the lead up to next year's general election.

Although each party has chosen a campaign platform, corruption and accountability will be a key battleground.

The ANC is grappling with untangling itself from the web of state capture.

The list of cadres that are worthy of sanction for breaking the law and/or violating their oaths of office is growing longer.

There is huge pressure, therefore, on the New Dawn administration headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to be seen to act decisively and swiftly.

The ANC has much work to do to convince the voting public that it can turn itself around from years of mismanaging state resources, of failing to deliver on key policies, of botching up service delivery and weakening economic performance.

It has lost the moral high ground. The liberation dividend will no longer payoff.

Ramaphosa's institution of commissions of inquiries into various government departments including intervention in provinces such as the North West is a promissory note.

It is aimed at convincing the voters to give the ANC just one more chance.

The hope is that Ramaphosa can make masses forgive and forget the abuse they've suffered under previous administrations.