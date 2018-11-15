Unlike Nene's, there is nothing moral about Gigaba's resignation

Malusi Gigaba has done the honourable thing and resigned as minister of home affairs. As welcomed as this news is, the reality is that Gigaba's resignation has nothing to do with honour.

It is tempting to conclude that a culture of accountability and ethical leadership is finally taking root in cabinet and across government, especially since Gigaba's resignation comes on the heels of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's.

Nene's departure came after he admitted that he had lied to the nation about meeting the Guptas while testifying at the state capture commission. Nene could not reconcile remaining in his post while his ethics and integrity were placed under scrutiny, thus threatening to further erode public confidence in Treasury both at home and abroad.

His was an honourable deed. In his request for President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties, he demonstrated that he accepted that he had failed to uphold ethical standards befitting a member of the executive. The circumstances of Gigaba's resignation are a stark contrast to those just noted.

Despite constitutional court finding and recent report by the public protector, he did not immediately acknowledge that his conduct was bringing his office, cabinet and the nation into disrepute.

Gigaba's resignation comes after a week or so of long media campaign aimed at pushing back against the high court and the public protector's findings that he lied under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter.