The EFF must come clean and stop talking with a forked tongue

The EFF has styled itself as an anti-corruption hound, exposing perpetrators of malfeasance within the state.

They often call for the investigation, prosecution and resignation or dismissal of those they finger as corrupt on the basis of preliminary reports and findings and sometimes yet-to-be-substantiated allegations.

It is therefore of great public interest to see how the party itself reacts and responds to similar allegations made against its own.

The latest details on the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank contained primarily in the Reserve Bank report by advocate Terry Motau and Werksman's Attorneys titled the Great Bank Heist, and subsequent investigative journalism, have linked Floyd Shivambu to the saga.

If the kind of revelations that have come to light from the reports were implicating a member of the ANC top six, for example, EFF leader Julius Malema would be waxing lyrical about how that individual should be brought to book.

What we know is that the Motau report identifies Brian Shivambu, Floyd's brother, as one of the 53 persons who are said to be "amongst the biggest recipients, directly and indirectly", of gratuitous payments from the more than R1.8bn looted from VBS.