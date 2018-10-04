Grave offence to citizens of SA when ANC ministers lie to them

Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled that minister Bathabile Dlamini is liable to pay 20% of the costs of the constitutional challenge brought against the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The court instituted an inquiry into Dlamini's conduct to determine if there were grounds for personal liability on her part following her less than impressive presentation before the highest court during the hearing of the matter.

As has become the trend over the past few years, it has devolved on the courts to determine and enforce accountability in the case of politicians who have failed in their official and constitutional duties, a task that should ideally be carried out by political parties.

In his report, chair of the inquiry, judge Bernard Ngoepe found that Dlamini withheld information about her role in appointing work streams and the individuals who lead them. He concluded that she didn't disclose these facts for fear of being held personally liable for the costs of the case.

As the political principal heading the social development portfolio at the time of the debacle that jeopardised the wellbeing of millions of South Africans who rely on the system, she knew that the buck stopped with her.

In a constitutional democracy such as ours, provision is made for horizontal accountability and vertical accountability. Horizontal accountability refers to the separation of powers, where different branches of government act as a check and balance on each other. The legislature ought to hold the executive to account.