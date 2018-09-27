Mbeki may not win in rewriting his own legacy on land question

In a leaked document, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation has reportedly expressed its opposition to the ANC's current approach to resolving the land question.

The document seems to make three broad points.

One, that the ANC has departed from its original commitment to a nonracial and nonsexist society; two, that framing the land question in terms of redress for historical injustice is tantamount to excluding white people contrary to the aims of the negotiated settlement, and three, that the ANC has not sufficiently involved the private sector in the land reform process.

That the document was leaked means that it was not meant for public consumption. But now it is in the public domain and has implications for the credibility of political foundations in South Africa.

Although the authorship of the paper is not attributed to former president Thabo Mbeki, it cannot be denied that it is a reflection of his own thinking and sentiments on what the political party he once led, and is a member of, is doing post his tenure.

This brings into the spotlight the role of political foundations in SA, especially where the patrons in whose names they are founded remain active.

It is not the first time in recent history that Mbeki has courted controversy for using his foundation as a platform to air his political views in relation to his perspective on contemporary ANC leadership.

The most notable was his article in which he seemed to justify the controversial points of his administration including the disastrous policy on HIV/Aids as well as Zimbabwe.

In the paper in question, there is very little that tries to critically engage or reflect on Mbeki's own contribution or failures, as a former leader, to resolving the land question.