Nene's fall forces SA to move way beyond fixation with personalities

Nhlanhla Nene's appearance at the Zondo Commission and the revelations that came out of his testimony confirm there is more to come to light with regards to state capture.

If Nene had not volunteered his testimony, it is likely we would still be thinking of him as an uncomplicated, uncompromised, silent crusader against a takeover by the Gupta family.

The undoing of Nene is a caution against the tendency to simplify political narratives by creating a binary of good guys versus bad guys, a caution that I have raised in the past.

Although he had been mum about the circumstances leading up to his firing, Nene finally confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma did not take kindly to him blocking the proposed nuclear build programme with Russia.

The former president was also unhappy with Nene obstructing plans by Dudu Myeni, SAA board chair at the time and Zuma ally, to create new flight routes and pursue a flawed deal to lease Airbuses.

This gave Nene the status of a hero and angel.

His generally quiet demeanour and media shyness added to the perception of him simply being a conscientious public servant with no hidden agendas.