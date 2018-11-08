Ramaphosa is ace in ANC pack as opposition parties lose shine

For the first time since former president Jacob Zuma vacated office, parliament descended into chaos.

But this time rather than rail against President Cyril Ramaphosa, opposition parties turned on each other.

Ramaphosa's short time in office has shifted the balance in parliament and is restoring the dignity of the office of the president.

During Zuma's tumultuous second term, the opposition could hardly stomach his obfuscations and denials of culpability in the pillaging of the state. Shouts of "pay back the money" became the new normal, often leading to the removal of EFF members from the House.

The DA, not to be upstaged, had a retort for every audacious utterance coming from the podium during Zuma's question and answer sessions.

The ANC benches were also very lively, meeting accusations against their president with insults and pledges to defend him.

Such had Zuma's respectability and credibility declined that his presence fomented an unlikely alliance between the DA and EFF.

But the glue that bound the opposition together, that of having a common target - a compromised, scandal-prone Zuma - has lost its effect.

And now that Zuma's out of the picture, the opposition has lost its rallying point.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen raised temperatures in the house on Tuesday when he referred to the EFF as "VBS looters" prompting the jarring retaliatory response of "racist white boy" from EFF leader Julius Malema.

Appropriating the EFFs signature chant against Zuma, the DA demanded that the EFF pay back the money - referring to Floyd Shivambu's alleged benefit from the VBS looting through his brother.