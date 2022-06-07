Former bank teller in court for 'personal loan fraud'

A former Capitec teller who allegedly colluded with bank clients to secure personal loans worth more than R230,000 based on fraudulent documents has appeared in court on charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Lifa Nxumalo, 28, appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

“Over the period between November 2017 and April 2018, Nxumalo while working as a bank teller, [he] allegedly colluded with two bank clients and overlooked essential supporting documents on their personal loan applications,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.