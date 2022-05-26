Impostor who tried to claim Sam Chabalala's impounded G-wagon sent to mental hospital

An Emalahleni man who faked a letter from the presidency along with a high court order and tried to have an impounded vehicle of controversial businessman, Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala released to him has been ordered to book into a mental institution.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekotodi said the case against 35-year-old Amos Motlokwe Molatudi was concluded in the Emalahleni regional court on Wednesday.

“The 35-year-old was convicted of being an impostor and referred to Weskoppies mental hospital,” said Sekotodi. “The court ordered that Molatudi be detained in the Witbank prison until his transfer to Weskoppies and can only be released from the institution through an order by a high court judge.”

Sekotodi said Molatudi had in July 2020 sent emails to the Hawks in Mpumalanga. Attached was a fake high court order and a fake letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office,

The letter from the presidency said that a vehicle seized from Mshengu of Sam Holdings should be released to him.