Pulmonologist assessing 'ailing' former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to present findings in July

The pulmonologist appointed by the state to assess former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s health started work on May 19 and the assessment will be presented on July 12 when Agrizzi’s corruption case resumes in Johannesburg.

So said the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate on Monday after the postponement of the R1.8bn tender fraud and corruption case involving former department of correctional services (DCS) and Bosasa officials — including Agrizzi — in the Pretoria high court until July 22.

Agrizzi was again not in attendance because of ill health.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the outcome of the pulmonologist’s assessment would be presented at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on July 12, where Agrizzi faces a separate corruption case.

“That determination will have an impact on this case,” Seboka said.

Other accused in the Pretoria case are former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former DCS CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.