Pulmonologist assessing 'ailing' former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to present findings in July
The pulmonologist appointed by the state to assess former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s health started work on May 19 and the assessment will be presented on July 12 when Agrizzi’s corruption case resumes in Johannesburg.
So said the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate on Monday after the postponement of the R1.8bn tender fraud and corruption case involving former department of correctional services (DCS) and Bosasa officials — including Agrizzi — in the Pretoria high court until July 22.
Agrizzi was again not in attendance because of ill health.
ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the outcome of the pulmonologist’s assessment would be presented at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on July 12, where Agrizzi faces a separate corruption case.
“That determination will have an impact on this case,” Seboka said.
Other accused in the Pretoria case are former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former DCS CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.
On Monday, Mti and Gillingham requested a postponement to provide financial instructions to their legal team.
Seboka said Agrizzi requested further particulars and the state would comply.
The Pretoria case relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.
The tenders were for catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing and supplying a television system and monitoring equipment.
In the Johannesburg case, Agrizzi’s trial was separated from that of his co-accused, former MP Vincent Smith, last year.
The ID said the charges stemmed from Bosasa, through Agrizzi, offering Smith gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his Gauteng home and Smith’s acceptance of cash transferred into his personal bank account.
The ID said there were also alleged payments in exchange for his political influence as an ANC MP to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the department who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions of rand.
TimesLIVE
