23 granted bail in corruption case involving SAPS vehicle repair contracts

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday granted R3,000 bail each to 23 people arrested for fraud, theft and corruption in connection with police service contracts for vehicle repairs.

The six contracts allegedly involved highly inflated prices.

They were arrested in Gauteng by police who have been seconded to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate.

The accused, including former police officers, police administration clerks and various business people, are charged with colluding to benefit Paroex Auto and Mechanical Holdings.

The company allegedly misrepresented that its directors or owners had not done business with the state in the 12 months preceding the dates on which each of the six quotations were submitted.