Passport fraud risk mistrust of SA documents abroad

We risk making travel overseas difficult, says expert

Identity thieves and South Africans who sell their personal information to illegal foreigners are putting the country at the risk of being severely scrutinised for international travelling, says independent crime and policing analyst Prof Johan Burger.



Burger was reacting to the arrest of 500 people accused of luring South Africans to sell their personal information to foreigners who want to come into the country illegally. In some cases, the foreigners apply for passports and other travelling documents using details of South Africans they have paid...