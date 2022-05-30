DA's Masizole Mnqasela maintains his innocence following suspension from party activities

Speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela maintains his innocence after the DA suspended him from all party activities this weekend pending an investigation into his travel claims.

“I remain alleged perpetrator. I am not a criminal, I am not a thief,” Mnqasela told journalists on Sunday.

“Thieves might look like me, I am not one of them. Thieves like we have seen in this country can only be defined as thieves if the court finds them guilty,” he said.

The DA’s Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt said on Saturday the decision to suspend Mnqasela from party activities was based on the findings of an investigation report by the federal legal commission that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations against him.

“Mr Mnqasela was given an opportunity to provide reasons why he should not be suspended, which he did. After careful consideration, the Party decided to move to suspension,” said Londt.

Mnqasela is not suspended from his position as the speaker.

Last week, the DA said it had handed documents “containing protected disclosures by whistle-blowers alleging fraud and or corruption relating to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims” by Mnqasela to the Hawks.

“I’ve always maintained my innocence and I continue to do so. And I am convinced that in the end I will be vindicated. I will not be found guilty, I know so because I know my innocence,” he said.

“I grew up very poor but my parents taught me one thing: that you must not steal and I will not start at this age,” said an emotional Mnqasela.

He said the allegations against him have also taken a toll on his family.