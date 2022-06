Ramaphosa in pole position before Limpopo ANC conference

The ANC in Limpopo heads to conference this weekend amid strong indications that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term will be endorsed by whoever wins there.

Chairperson and premier Stan Mathabatha, who is seeking a third term, will be up against another provincial strongman Dickson Masemola when delegates meet at The Ranch outside Polokwane to decide on new leaders.

Limpopo is expected to be the fourth province to endorse Ramaphosa after the Northern Cape last year, Mpumalanga in March, and more recently, the Eastern Cape. It is understood that both the Mathabatha and Masemola factions agree Ramaphosa must get a second term. However, they disagree on who should lead the province.

A controversial figure in the Mathabatha camp is Danny Msiza, who would have stood as provincial secretary but cannot due to the step-aside rule. Msiza had to step aside as provincial treasurer due to his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank saga, meaning he cannot contest positions at this conference.

He was fingered in Terry Motau’s “The Great Bank Heist” forensic report as having been key to influencing municipalities in Limpopo to invest millions of rand in the doomed VBS Bank and faces criminal charges with other players in the fraud saga.