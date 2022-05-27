×

South Africa

Five former Transnet executives arrested for fraud and corruption

27 May 2022 - 09:17
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Five former senior Transnet executives were arrested on Friday morning.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Five former senior Transnet executives have been arrested for allegedly contravening the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The Investigating Directorate said the five would appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court sitting as the specialised commercial crimes court on Friday.

“The arrests took place at about 7am this morning [Friday] at Brackendowns police station,” said Investigating Directorate national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Former senior state official Joel Raphela back in dock after health scare

Former department of mineral resources DDG Joel Raphela, who was on Wednesday rushed from court to hospital for medical attention, has been released ...
News
20 hours ago

Municipalities recover fraction of money lost in VBS scandal

Some of the municipalities that illegally invested millions of rand in public funds with VBS Mutual Bank have revealed that they have only received a ...
News
5 hours ago

‘Fake quotes’ see four arrested for colluding to defraud public works department

Four people have been arrested for allegedly colluding to defraud the department of public works and infrastructure of more than R2.8m.
News
1 day ago

Impostor who tried to claim Sam Chabalala's impounded G-wagon sent to mental hospital

An Emalahleni man who faked a letter from the presidency along with a high court order and tried to have an impounded vehicle of controversial ...
News
15 hours ago

