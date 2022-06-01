Brothers and businessman arrested for alleged Covid-19 PPE fraud in Mpumalanga

A Mpumalanga department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) official, his brother and a businessman have been arrested in connection with personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud and corruption totalling R5.9m.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said the three were arrested by the Hawks in Mbombela on Monday. They appeared in the Mbombela magistrate’s court on charges of fraud and corruption and were released on R15,000 bail each. The case is due to return to court on July 28.

An SIU investigation in the Cogta department revealed the businessman’s company was solely requested to quote for the supply and delivery of PPE in March 2020. After the PPE contract was awarded, the company allegedly approached the Cogta official’s brother to take over the purchase without the approval of the department.

The government official allegedly financed the purchase.

Immediately after payment was received, a significant sum of money was transferred to the government official’s bank account, claimed the SIU.

