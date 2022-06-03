Limpopo ANC papers over the cracks before conference

The group led by Masemola and provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane has positioned itself as reformists who are against the looting that is crippling the province

On the eve of its provincial conference that kicked off on Friday, the ANC's Limpopo leadership put on a united front amid deep divisions that have haunted the party in the past five years.



On Friday, the provincial executive committee wraps up what is arguably its most precarious term, characterised by the VBS Mutual Bank bank scandal, which deepened its discord over how to deal with corruption. ..