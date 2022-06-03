Man wanted in Gqeberha for ‘vehicle finance fraud’ traced to Western Cape

A 51-year-old man appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday on allegations of asset finance fraud.

Jerome Booysen, 51, was arrested by the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks in Parow in the Western Cape on Thursday.

It is alleged that on September 6 2019 Booysen visited Auto Traders in Gqeberha to purchase an Audi A3 and a Ford Ranger LDV.

He is reported to have submitted the necessary documentation needed for vehicle finance.

The documentation was forwarded to Absa bank’s vehicle finance department and his application was approved.

Auto Traders delivered the two vehicles to Booysen.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, Booysen allegedly did not honour a single monthly instalment, which led the bank to try to trace him.

The bank established he had allegedly submitted fraudulent documents which led to the loan approval of more than R468,000, Mgolodela said.

He was arrested at the Parow court, where he was appearing in an unrelated fraud case.

Booysen appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday morning and was remanded until Monday for a formal bail application.

HeraldLIVE