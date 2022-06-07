Parties hail arrest of fugitive Gupta brothers

Now up to NPA to move faster to nab other state capture suspects – Holomisa

The arrest of two fugitive Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh in the United Arab Emirates has been described as a breakthrough in the aftermath of state capture.



Last night justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola confirmed the arrest of the Gupta brothers who had been fugitives in UAE's city of Dubai after they fled SA...